US Bancorp DE Sells 3,777 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 14.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

ENV opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENV. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

