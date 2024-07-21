US Bancorp DE Sells 552 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

