US Bancorp DE Sells 8,119 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,453 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after buying an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,686,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

