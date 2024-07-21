US Bancorp DE Sells 9,116 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after buying an additional 2,808,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $61,570,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,954,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,184,000 after buying an additional 1,068,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.55.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

