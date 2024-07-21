US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,359,000 after buying an additional 2,274,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $20,954,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 316,393 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 984,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 198,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $47.26 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

