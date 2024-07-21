US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,366 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

