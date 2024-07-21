US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,896 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,906 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $154.67. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.25.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.