USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-3.000 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:USNA opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $881.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $607,724.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,864,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $607,724.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at $354,131,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

