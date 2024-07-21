USDB Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.88 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC on major exchanges. USDB has a market capitalization of $350.78 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 351,128,336 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 350,541,328.8750252. The last known price of USDB is 1.0017175 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $13,875,692.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

