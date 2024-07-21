ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.74

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 183,055 shares.

ValiRx Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 million, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.72.

ValiRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.