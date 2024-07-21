Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

