Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 696,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $343,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 115,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

