Verge Market Cap Tops $76.08 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,839.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.06 or 0.00588063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00109521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00035343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00244142 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00069816 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

