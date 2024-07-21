Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Up 11.1%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 168,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 362,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Verici Dx Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

About Verici Dx

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products comprise Tutivia, a post-transplant test focused on acute rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

