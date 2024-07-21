Veritex (VBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VBTX stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

