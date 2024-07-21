Vicor (VICR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.50. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

