Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.45

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.45 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 71.08 ($0.92). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 33,165,666 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 85 ($1.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, July 12th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.
In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 327,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £235,532.88 ($305,450.50). In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 327,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £235,532.88 ($305,450.50). Also, insider Luka Mucic purchased 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £387,600 ($502,658.54). Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
