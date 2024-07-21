Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.45

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.45 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 71.08 ($0.92). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 33,165,666 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 85 ($1.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,762.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vodafone Group Public

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 327,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £235,532.88 ($305,450.50). In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 327,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £235,532.88 ($305,450.50). Also, insider Luka Mucic purchased 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £387,600 ($502,658.54). Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

