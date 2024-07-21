Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

