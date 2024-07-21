W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1,053.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 71,560 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

