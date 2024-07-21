W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $959.44.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 185.0% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $945.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $924.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $936.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

