Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 1,119.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

