Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE WBS opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.