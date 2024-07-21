WeBuy (WE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $53,460.00

WeBuy (WE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. WeBuy has a market cap of $25.83 million and approximately $53,460.00 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeBuy has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WeBuy

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

