Wedbush Reiterates “C$21.00” Price Target for Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) received a C$21.00 price target from investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Price Performance

About Canada Goose

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$16.79 on Friday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$13.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$764.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.