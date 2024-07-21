Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

