Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of WAL stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
