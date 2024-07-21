Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

NYSE:WAL opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

