Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

WY stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $81,507,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

