Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

WHLM stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 million, a PE ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

