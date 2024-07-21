Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.38. Wipro shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 798,661 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after buying an additional 553,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after buying an additional 2,437,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 84,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wipro by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wipro by 6,295.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,854 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

