Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 3.7% Higher

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 293,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,823,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.14.

About Wishbone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.