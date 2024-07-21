WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WNS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-4.680 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.42-4.68 EPS.

WNS Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $55.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $75.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

