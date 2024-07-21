WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.42-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-4.680 EPS.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on WNS

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $55.38 on Friday. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $75.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.