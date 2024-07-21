WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

