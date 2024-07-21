Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $281.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.44.

Get Workday alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Workday by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $227.49 on Thursday. Workday has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average of $258.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.