WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Shares Up 3.1%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.65. 7,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

WuXi AppTec Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

