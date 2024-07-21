Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,796,000 after acquiring an additional 261,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,264,000 after acquiring an additional 74,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,345,000 after acquiring an additional 106,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

