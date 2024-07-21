Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.97

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 265369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Yum China Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $353,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

