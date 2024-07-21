Zacks Research Comments on Oracle Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $381.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock worth $277,298,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

