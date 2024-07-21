Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2026 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $107.81 on Friday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $448,288,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 562,571 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

