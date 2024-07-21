Zcash Market Cap Reaches $518.94 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $518.94 million and approximately $73.18 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $31.78 or 0.00047456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

