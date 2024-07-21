Zentry Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114.39 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Zentry has a total market cap of $114.39 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zentry

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,558,538,538 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02074173 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $17,371,847.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

