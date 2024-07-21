Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $33.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

ZWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,551,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,565,924 shares in the company, valued at $686,711,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 501,024 shares of company stock worth $15,713,451 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

