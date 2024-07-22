AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AAR by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AAR by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $64.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

