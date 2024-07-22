Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0744 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $75.99 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Acala Token alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,223.38 or 1.00117409 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00073080 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07308686 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,762,526.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.