Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acushnet

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 265,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,318,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE GOLF opened at $67.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.