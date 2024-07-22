Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Acquires $314,506.92 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $314,506.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,790,019 shares in the company, valued at $67,769,561.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,674 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,638.82.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,697 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $276,166.17.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $423,020.37.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

PEO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.85. 21,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,873. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.