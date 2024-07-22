Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Get Alector alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on ALEC

Insider Transactions at Alector

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 526,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alector by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 301,936 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Price Performance

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. Alector has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.