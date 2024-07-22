Alerus Financial (ALRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $424.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

