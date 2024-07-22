Align Technology (ALGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Align Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Align Technology Stock Performance
Align Technology stock opened at $251.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Align Technology
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.