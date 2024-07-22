Align Technology (ALGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Align Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Align Technology stock opened at $251.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

