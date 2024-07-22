Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 214,783 shares.The stock last traded at $41.69 and had previously closed at $43.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

